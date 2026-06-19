Is AI unbundling expertise?

The transmission of knowledge

This makes transmission legible as an independent economic capability in a way it has never been before. The capacity to reconstruct a coherent model of reality in another mind — whether human or artificial — has always existed. It is what teachers do, what consultants do, what filmmakers and writers and public speakers have always done professionally. It’s what the tribal elder who maintained collective coherence across generations was actually exercising: not superior knowledge of hunting technique, but the highest-bandwidth transmission of the community's operating model — its history, norms, exceptions, relationships and causal chains. Those roles were never primarily defined by possessing knowledge; they were defined by making knowledge transmissible. The bundled nature of expertise meant we never needed to price this capacity separately. The same person who knew things also had to transmit them, so their value was attributed to the knowledge rather than to the transmission.

That attribution is now being tested. The Anthropic data suggests the people extracting the most from AI systems aren’t necessarily those who know the most, it’s those who can construct and deliver a model of sufficient structural clarity that an AI system has something to act on.

Expertise helps because deep familiarity with a domain usually produces better internal models. But expertise isn’t the multiplier; transmissibility is. The expert who has never been asked to make their reasoning explicit, who has accumulated knowledge through experience but not through articulation, may find the tool unexpectedly disappointing. The gap between what they know and what they can make usable will not show up as a knowledge deficit. It will show up as a productivity ceiling.