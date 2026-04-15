The cognitive demands of AI novelty

Four implications for software developers

The implications for software developers are multifaceted, but there are a few key things to keep in mind.

Intensifying the challenge of evaluating software

The different ways language is used to name and describe technologies and practices makes evaluating those technologies more challenging. Without a clear shared understanding of what’s being discussed, how can we assess what’s in front of us?

This is something we encountered when putting the Radar together — to be able to judge and evaluate we spent considerable time discussing and trying to clarify what was being referred to. There’s an obvious cognitive demand here that’s additional to the challenges of day-to-day software development.

Increasing cognitive debt

The second implication is cognitive debt. The rapid pace of change and endless novelty means developers may lack understanding and appropriate mental models of not only the things they’re using but also what their colleagues are actually doing. In short, there’s a risk of a kind of organizational atomization.

Distinguishing between disposable and durable code

This cognitive burden is related to a third issue, which is about the importance of distinguishing between disposable and durable code. As Charity Majors explained in an article written last year, disposable code is that which is created for prototypes, scripts and experiments, while durable code is that on which long-running systems are built upon. The former tolerates a shallow understanding of the code and requires relatively little governance and maintenance because its lifecycle is very short; the latter, though, demands developer understanding, appropriate documentation and, of course, evolving and maintenance.

This isn’t to say we need to avoid using AI. It’s more that we need to recognize which mode we’re working in and be intentional about what kind of software we’re creating and consequently how far in the loop we as developers feel comfortable with.

Developers who understand this distinction and are able to intentionally move between these two modes will undoubtedly have an edge. Those who don’t will accumulate cognitive debt for the durable software they build, and, as Majors notes, costs will be much higher.

As with technical debt, cognitive debt isn’t inherently bad; we may well reasonably choose to do something with low cognitive burden with the knowledge we’ll need to address the debt in the future. It’s really a question of awareness and intention.

Securing and governing software

Cognitive debt will inevitably weaken security posture. This is because developers lack the internal understanding or landscape knowledge to respond to incidents or perform effective threat modeling.

One threat in particular exacerbated by AI-accelerated cognitive debt is the software supply chain and the risk of malicious prompt injection. When we call on AI to develop software, it’s extremely easy to lose sight of the dependencies of our systems. There might well be vulnerabilities we’re unaware of — a vulnerability discovered at the end of March 2026 in AI gateway LiteLLM was found to steal credentials, compromising users’ applications.

At the heart of this is what Simon Willison calls the lethal trifecta — the ability for agents to access private data, exposure to untrusted content and the ability to communicate with external data and systems. In the context of coding agents, the risks for are exacerbated when developers are managing significant cognitive load.