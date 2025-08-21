Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AI isn't just a coding partner — it can be a deployment partner, too

Dharanikumar Premkumar
Published: August 21, 2025 

AI can help us write code quickly — that’s probably not news to anyone. But it can also help us more effectively configure and deploy a system — in other words, it can do DevOps as well as development.

 

This was something I learned when trying to deploy an event-driven microservices platform on AWS. Needing to bring a new modernized platform to life on AWS but lacking both cloud and platform experience, I turned to AI to help me out. 

 

Some background…

 

We were doing work for a client in the automotive sector that needed to modernize a platform. Using an AI-accelerated development process we built a new event-driven microservices platform. It consisted of five production-ready microservices and more than 50,000 lines of code. One of the main requirements was for this platform to be integrated with the existing Dealers Touch Point (DTP) system via a SOAP API to receive finance applications from customers. This meant cloud deployment was crucial — we needed scalability and flexibility.

 

That’s just the prologue. What follows is the story of how I partnered with an AI co-pilot to deploy the platform and the lessons I learned bringing it live in just three days.

 

Handling architectural complexity

 

To begin, let's look at the components I had to deploy. This was far from a simple sample application:

  • There were five microservices. Each one had unique requirements. One service, for example, required Amazon S3 for document storage, another integrated with a third-party credit bureau and a third used an external OCR function for document verification. This meant handling multiple sets of external API credentials.

  • An event-driven Core. Services were designed to communicate asynchronously using Apache Kafka.

  • A React frontend. This was hosted on S3 and served globally via CloudFront.

  • Containerization. The entire system was designed to run on ECS Fargate for serverless container orchestration, with images stored in ECR.

 

A major challenge was that we depended on external, third-party systems for critical functions like credit bureau checks and OCR processing. 

 

To mitigate our dependency on these external APIs, we implemented a clever strategy: we built mock Lambda functions fronted by an API Gateway. 

 

These mocks perfectly mimicked the behavior and responses of the real third-party systems, and allowed the team to build and test our services in a fast, isolated and cost-effective environment.

 

Strategy for code development

AI as my cloud architect: Generating the Terraform blueprint

 

My deployment strategy was to split the setup into two distinct parts: the foundational infrastructure (VPC, ALB, Kafka) and the microservices themselves. This approach would allow us to create a stable, reusable platform before we deployed any application code.

 

To generate the Terraform code, I worked within my editor using the Cline VS Code plugin, which allowed me to send detailed prompts to my LLM of choice, Claude. First, I tasked the AI with scripting the entire foundational infrastructure.

 

Once that core platform was live, I focused on deploying just a single microservice. I again used the Cline and Claude combination to generate the Terraform configuration for its specific needs — an RDS database, ECR repository and ECS Fargate service definition. 

 

Before applying anything, I meticulously reviewed the terraform plan output. This human-in-the-loop step was critical. I would repeat the plan and review cycle until I was confident the changes were correct and cost-effective. This first microservice became our template.

 

Validating solutions with Gemini

 

To complement Claude's code generation, I used Gemini as a dedicated research analyst to validate my architectural choices. 

 

This allowed me to rapidly confirm that S3 with CloudFront was our most cost-effective UI hosting solution and that using Application Load Balancer listener rules was the standard, most secure pattern for our service-to-service communication needs. 

 

Gemini provided the data-driven confidence to move forward quickly on these critical decisions.

 

Key lessons

 

Lesson #1: AI is a brilliant generator but needs a human cost accountant.

 

The initial AI-generated code was "enterprise-grade" by default: large Fargate tasks and Multi-AZ RDS instances. While robust, this wasn’t cost-effective. My first and most critical job was to act as the senior architect, meticulously reviewing every terraform plan to right-size the infrastructure and slash unnecessary costs. This human oversight is crucial for managing cloud spend.

 

Lesson #2: Agile infrastructure is a superpower for evolving requirements.

 

After deploying the first two services, a new requirement emerged: Service A needed to make a direct API call to Service B. Instead of a complex service discovery implementation, I simply updated our Terraform code to add new Application Load Balancer listener rules. By using path-based routing, I enabled secure service-to-service communication in minutes. This proved the incredible flexibility of an IaC setup — it could be adapted on the fly.

 

Lesson #3: AI can't predict every operational pitfall.

 

The system was live and stable, but a few days later, a familiar cloud horror story began: the exploding bill. My CloudWatch costs were skyrocketing. 

 

This real-world "gotcha" was a powerful reminder that AI doesn't yet have operational experience. The culprits were infinite Kafka retries, verbose logging and cluster-level Container Insights — all of which required a human expert to diagnose and fix.

 

From code to cloud: The AI-Generated README

 

One of the most mind-blowing parts of this process was that the LLM didn't just write the Terraform code. I prompted it: "Create a step-by-step README for a developer to deploy this service."

 

It produced a perfect markdown file with the exact commands for our workflow, which used our Cline VS Code plugin — enabled with the AWS Terraform MCP server — to apply configurations. It also included instructions for building a Docker image and pushing it to ECR. This AI-generated documentation became our official playbook.

 

The confidence this AI-assisted workflow gave me was immense. I could tear down the entire stack of services and infrastructure with terraform destroy and bring it all back online flawlessly minutes later. 

 

This wasn't just a deployment; it was a truly ephemeral, repeatable and resilient environment, built and documented with the help of AI in hours, not weeks.

 

My final takeaway: AI + expert = unprecedented velocity

 

This experience was a profound look into the future of cloud engineering. AI didn't replace me. It augmented me. It took on different roles — a code generator, a research analyst, a documentation writer — which allowed me to focus on the highest-value tasks: architecture, optimization, security and cost control.

 

By pairing my expertise with AI's speed, I was able to deploy a sophisticated cloud platform with complex dependencies at a pace that would have been pure science fiction just a few years ago. 

 

The future isn't about developers being replaced by AI; it's about developers who know how to wield AI becoming the most valuable players in the industry.

 

 

An earlier version of this post appeared on Medium.

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.

