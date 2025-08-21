AI isn't just a coding partner — it can be a deployment partner, too

AI can help us write code quickly — that’s probably not news to anyone. But it can also help us more effectively configure and deploy a system — in other words, it can do DevOps as well as development.

This was something I learned when trying to deploy an event-driven microservices platform on AWS. Needing to bring a new modernized platform to life on AWS but lacking both cloud and platform experience, I turned to AI to help me out.

Some background…

We were doing work for a client in the automotive sector that needed to modernize a platform. Using an AI-accelerated development process we built a new event-driven microservices platform. It consisted of five production-ready microservices and more than 50,000 lines of code. One of the main requirements was for this platform to be integrated with the existing Dealers Touch Point (DTP) system via a SOAP API to receive finance applications from customers. This meant cloud deployment was crucial — we needed scalability and flexibility.

That’s just the prologue. What follows is the story of how I partnered with an AI co-pilot to deploy the platform and the lessons I learned bringing it live in just three days.

Handling architectural complexity

To begin, let's look at the components I had to deploy. This was far from a simple sample application:

There were five microservices . Each one had unique requirements. One service, for example, required Amazon S3 for document storage, another integrated with a third-party credit bureau and a third used an external OCR function for document verification. This meant handling multiple sets of external API credentials.

An event-driven Core . Services were designed to communicate asynchronously using Apache Kafka.

A React frontend . This was hosted on S3 and served globally via CloudFront.

Containerization. The entire system was designed to run on ECS Fargate for serverless container orchestration, with images stored in ECR.

A major challenge was that we depended on external, third-party systems for critical functions like credit bureau checks and OCR processing.

To mitigate our dependency on these external APIs, we implemented a clever strategy: we built mock Lambda functions fronted by an API Gateway.

These mocks perfectly mimicked the behavior and responses of the real third-party systems, and allowed the team to build and test our services in a fast, isolated and cost-effective environment.