The inside-out advantage: Why your customer experience starts with your employees

Real impact, real people: When empowerment meets action

This not only applies to business: the positive impact of EX can also benefit government agencies, even more so because their programs are critical to their communities.

When working with the Department of Employment Security, we identified that many claimants were overwhelmed by legal-heavy communications about their unemployment benefits. Unsure of what to do, many turned to the call center, driving up wait times, frustration and a growing sense that the system was working against them.

The solution? Thoughtworks designed an AI-powered tool that helps staff attach plain-language explanations to legal correspondence — helping cut through confusion and proactively guide claimants through next steps.

While the project is still underway, we’re already seeing its potential: fewer calls, better communication, increased accessibility to benefits and a stronger sense of trust. For staff, it means less time untangling issues and more confidence in helping people right away. This is what thoughtfully designed employee experience can do: it enables employees to work more effectively and empowers people to feel seen, supported and informed.

Where to focus: Actions that drive both EX and CX

Ready to bring this mindset into your organization? Start here:

Deeply understand your customer. Use Journey Maps and interviews to uncover what really matters to your users. Go beyond pain points — identify signature moments that carry the most emotional or functional weight. This understanding should inform your CX vision and uncover opportunities for internal improvements.



→ Ask: where do internal systems support or sabotage these moments?

Spot internal friction. What’s slowing your employees down? Where are they jumping through hoops just to help a customer? What data can help them make better decisions? Service Blueprints can help here by mapping the behind-the-scenes processes that support each customer touchpoint. This makes it easier to align teams’ with customer impact and identify the disconnects between what customers see and what employees experience.

Clarify your CX vision. Don’t leave your brand promise open to interpretation. Use frameworks like the Horizon Model to break down your CX ambitions into clear short, mid and long-term goals making progress easier to track and prioritize. Then bring those goals to life with visual storytelling like storyboards that illustrate what great customer experiences actually look like in practice. These tools help teams across the business see the vision, understand their role in it and stay aligned as they deliver it.

→ Ask: Can every employee explain how their work contributes to this vision?

Design for your employees, too. Treat internal systems like you would any customer-facing product. When you apply product thinking to the tools your teams use every day, you uncover opportunities to simplify decision-making, reduce rework and surface useful insights — all of which shape how employees show up for your customers.

→ Think: Would your employees choose your internal tools if given the choice?