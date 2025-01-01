Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AI and CX: Redefining customer experiences and products

Customer-obsessed virtual event series
Join us for an insightful virtual panel discussion on the momentous impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to have on customer experiences (CX). Advancements in AI, in particular in generative AI (GenAI), are reshaping how businesses connect with their customers and strengthen their differentiation in a competitive market. Our panelists will explore their insights and stories about piloting and scaling AI-powered solutions to fuel next-level customer experiences.

 

Attendees will learn:

  • The shift from segmentation to hyper-personalization, creating tailored experiences that resonate with unique preferences and behaviors.

  • Elevating customer services by empowering employees with real-time customer insights and knowledge, and transforming self-service interactions.

  • Ethical considerations and guardrails related to AI-driven CX.

 

Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry leaders!

 

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.

Meet the panelists

Headshot of Nic Smythe

Nic Smythe

Director of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Asia-Pacific, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Carolyn Bennett

Carolyn Bennett

Head of AI Product, SEEK

Headshot of Karan Arora

Karan Arora

Director of Digital Product Management, Piramal Finance

Headshot of Christian Rota

Christian Rota

AI/ML Specialist Partnerships, Australia and New Zealand, Amazon Web Services

