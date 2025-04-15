Drive your AI-enabled future forward with synthetic data

Mitigate bias and develop more effective AI

Synthetic data offers a significant approach to mitigating bias in AI models by enabling the creation of balanced datasets that accurately represent diverse groups, particularly those often underrepresented in real-world data. One of the big reasons AI can be biased is that the real-world data used to train it doesn't have a good mix of different types of people or situations. Synthetic data helps fix this by creating more examples of those groups that are usually missing or underrepresented in the real data — imagine, for instance, using AI to sort through CVs; if the model is trained on data that has a bias towards male candidates, that will impact the model.

Because this synthetic data is made to fill in the gaps, AI models get to learn from a more complete picture. This means they're less likely to make unfair decisions or mistakes based on who or what they haven't seen enough of. So, in simple terms, synthetic data helps AI become fairer by giving it a more balanced and diverse set of examples to learn from.

It’s not just a question of bias, though. It’s also about accuracy. If you're trying to train a model on a certain set of images and the data set is too small or lacks detail, synthetic data can expand the data set and give you the richness you’d otherwise lack. In turn, this can help better train an AI system, making it more reliable and effective.

In short, synthetic data might not just be the difference between an AI project floundering and getting off the ground — it can also give it a competitive edge in a world where poor AI products are unfortunately common.