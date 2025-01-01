AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP)
Accelerate cloud migration and modernization while cutting cost and risk
Moving to the cloud can be a daunting prospect. But together, Thoughtworks and AWS have enabled countless seamless cloud migration projects and developed a wide range of reusable tools, frameworks, practices and capabilities along the way.
The Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) makes it simple for any organization to access our deep shared migration and modernization expertise, bringing together everything you need to plan and execute a successful shift to the AWS cloud, including exclusive funding opportunities to help with migration costs.
How does MAP work?
Step 1: Assess
We conduct a deep assessment of your existing systems, build the ideal cloud roadmap for your needs and help you unlock funding for migration and modernization right away.
Step 2: Mobilize
Any capability or skills gaps identified during our assessment are filled to build a robust operational foundation for migration. Thoughtworks and AWS provide expert guidance to validate your migration plans and proven accelerators to drive your journey forward.
Step 3: Migrate and modernize
Thoughtworks and AWS experts help you execute your migration and modernization plans, providing end-to-end support to ensure your plans are translated into the right actions at the right time.
How much funding could you access?
We can help you secure up to $75k USD towards exploratory workshop costs at the start of your journey…
And unlock up to $2m USD in additional funding to support your migration and modernization.*
*Connect with our team to find out exactly how much you qualify for
Why Thoughtworks?
Deep engineering and migration expertise
Thoughtworks has decades of experience navigating complex projects and delivering tailored cloud solutions that meet our clients’ unique business demands and technical requirements.
Continuous cost optimization
Unlock funding at every stage of your migration and modernization journey and benefit from proven resources that can help you keep your cloud costs under control.
End-to-end support
There’s no aspect of AWS migration or modernization that our experts can’t support you with. Whatever you encounter along the way, we’ll help you navigate every single step of your cloud journey.
A guide to modernization with AWS and Thoughtworks
Read the ebook to explore how we can help you gain critical business advantages such as higher productivity, faster time to market, and a stronger bottom line.
Discover key benefits of cloud migration, why now is the best time to migrate, and how your organization can realize the associated benefits of migrating to AWS with solutions from Thoughtworks.
I'm interested, what's next?
Begin your AWS migration and modernization journey today. Simply complete the form below, and we’ll be in touch to arrange a kick-off workshop, and explore how much funding you could unlock.