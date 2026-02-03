Thoughtworks appoints Karthik Srinivasan as Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced the appointment of Karthik Srinivasan as Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms.

In this role, he will lead the vision, strategy and execution of Thoughtworks’ agentic AI development platform, AI/works™. He will oversee platform development, commercialization and adoption, helping clients modernize legacy systems and build new digital products using agentic engineering.

“Karthik brings deep product leadership and a strong track record of turning advanced technology into commercial platforms,” said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks. “As enterprises look to realize AI value inside complex, real-world systems, his experience will help us scale AI/works™ and deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

Karthik brings more than 27 years of experience building and scaling digital and AI-powered platforms across consulting and industry. Most recently, he held Product Leadership positions at McKinsey helping clients realize Digital transformation and was instrumental in growing Build labs for Digital products & platforms. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Accenture in leadership roles, where he led many Digital products and platforms, owned P&L responsibilities and built patented AI-based experience and engagement platforms.

“I am excited to join Thoughtworks at a moment when agentic AI is reshaping how software is built and modernized,” said Karthik Srinivasan. “Thoughtworks has a unique combination of platform capability and engineering talent. I look forward to working with teams across the company to scale AI/works™ and help clients move from AI ambition to real-world impact.”

