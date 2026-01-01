Friday, 12pm CET | 4:30pm IST
The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks based on our global teams’ real-world experience. The latest edition, Volume 33, digs deep into the profound impact of AI across the industry, from the rise of semi-autonomous agents and new coding workflows to the critical need for robust AI infrastructure.
This special "beyond the blip" webinar will look deeper into selected blips and focusses fully on AI-First Software Delivery (AIFSD). We’ll look past the hype and dive into the concrete "blips" defining this new era, including Model Context Protocol (MCP), Context Engineering techniques such as AGENTS.md and the rise of rapid prototyping tools like v0. Learn how to move your team from "chatting with AI" to "orchestrating AI," while avoiding the emerging antipatterns that can derail your progress.
Why join?
Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.
Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech in AI infrastructure and orchestration that has us excited.
True expert knowledge: Amy Raygada and Alessio Ferri, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.
Who is it for?
Data architects, data engineers, AI/ML engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data strategists and anyone passionate about building and scaling cutting-edge AI technologies to drive innovation.
Check out the full Radar and stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving world of AI.
Amy RaygadaPrincipal Data and AI Strategist
Amy Raygada is a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks, specializing in Data Governance, Data Strategy, and Data Mesh. With over 18 years of experience, she has worked with global enterprises to align data initiatives with business goals. Amy is a seasoned public speaker and a recognized thought leader in the data community, sharing her expertise at industry conferences and through executive advisory engagements.
Alessio FerriLead Software Engineer
Alessio is a Lead Software Engineer at Thoughtworks, specializing in Enterprise Platform Modernization. Recently, he has been working with clients on legacy modernization for their mainframe workloads.
He has has helped clients across a number of industries including BFSI, Automotive, and Retail. Alessio works on Thoughtworks’ mainframe modernization services by building out our internal capability, tooling/accelerators and experience.
Join our exclusive webinar on Friday, January 30 - 12 pm CET | 4:30 pm IST.
More about the Technology Radar
Check out volume 33 of the Technology Radar before the webinar and get a sneak peek into all blips.
The report divides the trends into four groups: Techniques, platforms, tools, programming languages and frameworks. Within these groups, each trend has a recommendation: "Hold" for technologies that are not initially recommended for use; "Assess" for technologies that require further evaluation; "Trial" for technologies that are ready for use; and "Adopt" for mature technologies.
The themes of the latest edition were:
Infrastructure Orchestration Arrives for AI
The Rise of Agents Elevated by MCP
AI Coding Workflows
Emerging AI Antipatterns
If you want to learn more about the Radar, how to use it or how it’s built, check out the FAQ.