Friday, 12pm CET | 4:30pm IST

The Thoughtworks Technology Radar has been tracking changes in the technology landscape for over a decade. It is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks based on our global teams’ real-world experience. The latest edition, Volume 33, digs deep into the profound impact of AI across the industry, from the rise of semi-autonomous agents and new coding workflows to the critical need for robust AI infrastructure.

This special "beyond the blip" webinar will look deeper into selected blips and focusses fully on AI-First Software Delivery (AIFSD). We’ll look past the hype and dive into the concrete "blips" defining this new era, including Model Context Protocol (MCP), Context Engineering techniques such as AGENTS.md and the rise of rapid prototyping tools like v0. Learn how to move your team from "chatting with AI" to "orchestrating AI," while avoiding the emerging antipatterns that can derail your progress.

Why join?

Learnings based on real experience: Discover actionable learnings rooted in Thoughtworks’ global client experiences across industries and geographies.

Unfiltered expertise: Hear about what worked, what didn’t and the emerging tech in AI infrastructure and orchestration that has us excited.

True expert knowledge: Amy Raygada and Alessio Ferri, two Thoughtworkers who combine deep technical expertise and strategic prowess, will hand-pick essential AI-focused insights you need to know about.



Who is it for?

Data architects, data engineers, AI/ML engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data strategists and anyone passionate about building and scaling cutting-edge AI technologies to drive innovation.

Check out the full Radar and stay ahead of the curve in the fast-evolving world of AI.