Product engineering: Navigating the intersection of software and hardware

Customer-obsessed virtual event series
Smart. Connected. Autonomous. Software is driving the evolution of products and services, empowering enterprises to foster dynamic customer engagement through relevant, personalized experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds. And while designing the right software is challenging in and of itself, layering software on hardware introduces an additional complexity. 

 

Only 24 percent of products make it to launch, according to a recent Forbes Insights survey. That’s why today’s product and technology giants are turning lessons from past failures into the foundations for future success, underscoring the importance of building to learn.

 

In this panel, we’ll dive into the product engineering strategies and practices used by industry leaders, including:

  • The product thinking approach to building software-powered products and how this approach has underpinned the critical importance of product engineers 

  • Building to learn, including rapid experimentation to assess technical feasibility and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize design, prototyping, and testing processes

  • Balancing recurring cloud costs, one-time BoM costs, and variable network costs to decide where a feature lives

 

 

Meet the speakers

Jonathan Savage

Global Portfolio Leader, Customer Experience and Products, Thoughtworks

 

Moderator

Sam Harris

Director of Product, Ford Secure, Ford

David Bocsfoldi

Director of Engineering, Peloton

