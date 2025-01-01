The internal technology strategy committee (including international IT experts Martin Fowler and Neal Ford) of Thoughtworks presents the latest technology trend report after rounds of formal discussions. It evaluates the maturity of the latest technologies in Radar's distinctive form and gives suggestions, providing a reference for stakeholders from programmers to CTOs.

The Tech Radar Summit and Technology Radar Theme Sharing are the offline technology interaction and sharing activities that are actively promoted by Thoughtworks Community technology enthusiasts. The aim is to help more IT practitioners take the lead in the direction of technology trends, find their positions, and gain their own first-mover advantages.