Modernization
Is your legacy technology holding you back? In today's dynamic market, businesses need an adaptable foundation to keep pace with change. Enterprise modernization unlocks agility, scalability, and cost savings, empowering you to innovate and exceed customer expectations.
We apply deep engineering expertise, proven practices, and visionary digital strategy to help you overcome the challenges of legacy technology, build future-ready infrastructure, and embed a culture of empowerment and excellence in your engineering teams.
Is your legacy technology holding you back? In today's dynamic market, businesses need an adaptable foundation to keep pace with change. Enterprise modernization unlocks agility, scalability, and cost savings, empowering you to innovate and exceed customer expectations.
We apply deep engineering expertise, proven practices, and visionary digital strategy to help you overcome the challenges of legacy technology, build future-ready infrastructure, and embed a culture of empowerment and excellence in your engineering teams.
In the race to modernize, a common pitfall emerges: too many enterprises take an “out with the old and in with the new” approach. To achieve seamless processes and data-driven insights, successful digital transformation involves far more than just adopting the latest innovations.
Benefits
Drive growth and agility
Stop legacy enterprise systems from limiting your ability to meet customer needs - enjoy unmatched scalability to realize growth opportunities and take advantage of emerging technologies.
Optimize costs and complexity
Cut costs associated with inefficient, complex, high-maintenance systems, while streamlining compliance and bolstering protection against emerging cybersecurity threats.
Empower your teams
Approach modernization holistically, going beyond technology to reimagine your team’s capabilities, culture, and processes.
Our modernization services
Modernize legacy enterprise systems, realign them with current and future business needs, and empower your organization to adopt new technologies, architectures, and practices.
Migrate and modernize existing data center infrastructure and applications. Take advantage of cloud services, emerging capabilities, and distributed computing architectures, while lowering ongoing capital expenditure.
Evolve existing applications by moving them to the cloud or reimagining them as new cloud-native services — enabling you to drive scalability, enhance security, and harness the full value that cloud can offer.
To unlock the full power of modernization, Thoughtworks partners with cloud leaders like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Databricks. We tailor our approach, leveraging the strengths of each platform to deliver the perfect modernization solution for your unique needs.
Our AWS capabilities
At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting many specializations in modernization
Client stories
-
Client storyCivitatis: Modernizing monolithic architecture whilst empowering technology teamsLearn more
-
Client storyTietoevry Banking Essentials: Establishing agility to replace a legacy core-banking solution Learn more
-
Client storyDepartment For Transport: Modernization drives cultural transformation for the Department for TransportLearn more
-
Client storyAtlassian: A journey to public cloud: Migrating Atlassian’s core product BitbucketLearn more