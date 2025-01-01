Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Spark the extraordinary potential of our AWS partnership

As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks doesn’t just deliver solutions — we empower transformations. Our team applies unmatched expertise to help you unlock the full potential of this exceptional service suite and translate your business goals into a winning cloud strategy.

 

Leverage proven frameworks, strategies and methodologies to accelerate your digital journey, deliver measurable ROI at speed and make the most of a vast, evolving AWS tech stack.

Leverage a wide scope of expertise

 

With over 500 AWS-certified Thoughtworkers globally across a variety of specializations, whatever your AWS goals are, we can help you achieve them.

Transform your business at speed and scale

 

AWS’ extensive tech stack, coupled with Thoughtworks’ strategy and implementation expertise, makes it faster and easier to move your applications to the cloud and build  anything you can imagine.

 

Unlock funding toward your digital transformation

 

Since the start of our partnership with AWS, we’ve helped our customers unlock over $600,000 in funding for their PoCs. Talk to us to find out how we can help boost your investment.

 

 

Thoughtworks and AWS have a unique partnership that brings together Thoughtworks’ software engineering and delivery capabilities with AWS’ unmatched depth of cloud computing services. Together, we help enterprises move through their digital transformation journey with a nimble, value-driven approach. Thoughtworks and AWS have a customer focused mindset, helping us unlock true value for our joint customers and ensuring they achieve business outcomes.
Rima Olinger
Director, Consulting Partners, AWS

Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting the following specializations:

Public Sector

Amazon EMR Delivery

AWS Lambda Delivery

ML Services Competency 

Amazon DynamoDB Delivery 

Government Services Competency

DevOps Services Competency

Financial Services Competency

Migration and Modernization Services Competency

Immersion Day

AWS Glue Delivery

Automotive Services Competency

Amazon API Gateway Delivery

Life Sciences Services Competency

Data and Analytics Services Competency

AWS Database Migration Service Delivery

Healthcare Services Competency

Generative AI Competency

Our AWS Partnership client stories

Would you like to learn more about our AWS practice?

Get in touch