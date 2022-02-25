To sum it up, here is what Doru Karacsonyi, Principal Consultant, has to say about the differences between consulting and outsourcing (excerpt from a Thoughtworks internal presentation):

Working as an outsourcer, I got used to emulating the client’s needs and executing their vision. But, working as a consultant, you need to change this mindset, because what the client expects from you is thought leadership, not just executions. Therefore, when you work as a consultant, you play the role of the expert, you are the one coming up with solutions.

How do you do that? First of all, you need to understand your client, to know the industry they are working in, to figure out their internal organization, their specific problems, and, most of all, what they are expecting from you.

It’s important to sell them what they need, not what you would like them to buy. You need to embrace change because you will switch from years-long projects to short, intense projects.

Most of the time, the client has a vague idea of what they want, but they may not be able to articulate it. Therefore, it’s part of your job as a consultant to help them focus, using your facilitation skills to make them determine feasible objectives.

In short, in consulting, you are the expert identifying the problems, but also the one providing solutions. In outsourcing, you work to remediate the problems identified by the client, using the technology of their choice.

We’d like to thank our colleagues at Thoughtworks Romania for their insights: Serban Tir, Managing Director, Carmen Palimariu, Recruiter, Catalin Dondera, Client Principal, Ioana Moldovan, Talent Operations Coordinator, Gabriel Alungulesei, Recruiter, Patricia Curta, Recruiter, Mihnea Ivascu, Recruiter, Simona Alexandrescu, Recruiter, and Doru Karacsonyi, Principal Consultant