Shrinidhi Kulkarni Data and AI Architect

With a more than a decade of experience crafting scalable data ecosystems for complex business landscapes, I am passionate about building innovative data pipelines and resilient, AI-powered platforms. As a Data & AI Architect, I specialize in modern data architecture and GenAI, Agentic solutions to ensure technical ecosystems align seamlessly with evolving client business goals and drive intelligent decision-making.

Known for my strategic leadership and creative mindset, I excel at tackling intricate data challenges with pragmatic, out-of-the-box thinking. I pride myself on bridging the gap between technical execution and business strategy, mentoring engineering teams, and guiding clients through their data and AI transformation journeys.

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