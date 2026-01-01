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Shrinidhi Kulkarni

Shrinidhi Kulkarni

Data and AI Architect

With a more than a decade of experience crafting scalable data ecosystems for complex business landscapes, I am passionate about building innovative data pipelines and resilient, AI-powered platforms. As a Data & AI Architect, I specialize in modern data architecture and GenAI, Agentic solutions to ensure technical ecosystems align seamlessly with evolving client business goals and drive intelligent decision-making.

 

Known for my strategic leadership and creative mindset, I excel at tackling intricate data challenges with pragmatic, out-of-the-box thinking. I pride myself on bridging the gap between technical execution and business strategy, mentoring engineering teams, and guiding clients through their data and AI transformation journeys.

 

Skills:

  • Data & Cloud platforms: Databricks, AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure.

  • Architectural foundations: Data Lakehouse, Data Mesh, Event-driven systems (Apache Kafka) and Lambda/Kappa architectures.

  • Data engineering & processing: Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, dbt, Flink and robust ETL/ELT pipeline design.

  • Artificial intelligence & ML: Large Language Models (LLMs), RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), LangChain, MLOps, Custom Agents and Prompt Engineering.

  • Leadership & strategy: Technical roadmapping, cross-functional team leadership, client platform architecture, stakeholder management and engineering mentorship.

  • Polyglot programming: Python, SQL, Scala and Java.