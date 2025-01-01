Emily Namugaanyi SENIOR CONSULTANT

Emily spends most of her day writing software. She's grown to adapt to the different software methodologies while working on different Agile teams as a Developer in Thoughtworks. She's very passionate about technology and giving back through mentorship and coaching accordingly. She's proficient in systems analysis, design and programming in various programming languages that include Python, Java, HTML and CSS, Ruby, and the emerging trends of javascript. She has most recently taken on roles that required cloud and infrastructure set specialities. She likes travelling, music and particularly loves playing the guitar and the keyboard.