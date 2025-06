Danie Banks software analyst

My name is Danie Banks and I am a self-taught developer, born and raised in the Bronx, NY. I’ve been involved in the tech industry for 3-4 years. Prior to that, I worked as an office manager for several years. That experience allowed me to enhance my team management skills. I am currently a QA at Thoughtworks Chicago. My career goals are racial diversity in tech and using technology in underserved communities. My interests are hiphop, embroidery and documentaries.