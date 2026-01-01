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Insurance CIO, CDO, CTO, claims leaders

Approved AI budget, unproven impact.

Only 11% of insurer AI projects reach production. Close the gap.
Read the brief
Insurance Back

The market signal

Across the industry, AI ambition is outpacing AI delivery. These numbers, drawn from insurers' own disclosures and independent research, show how wide that gap still is.

Where we're proving impact

This is what closing that gap actually looks like. These are real-world results we've delivered, proven in production.

The board approved the budget. Delivery didn't follow

 

Insurance boards fund AI against named P&L targets now, not innovation experiments. But almost two-thirds of insurers admit a gap between their agentic AI vision and current reality. Four blockers explain most of it:

Legacy cores

Decades-old policy admin systems make every change slow and risky.

Fragmented data

Named by insurers as the biggest barrier to scaling AI in underwriting, claims and pricing.

Brittle integration

New platforms stall because nothing connects them back to where the work happens.

Unclear ROI

Legacy debt described in technical language never gets board buy-in.

We build the production layer, not another pilot

 

We combine core modernization, data strategy, integration engineering and AI delivery, so AI ambition turns into operational margin instead of stalling in proof of concept.

Core modernization

AI-accelerated reverse engineering to change legacy systems without the business disruption.

AI-ready data foundations

Federated data products built to survive contact with real underwriting and claims data.

Integration engineering

Connecting new platforms back to policy administration and claims.

AI delivery to production

Agentic AI factories built to reach production, not just a pilot.

Where we've already closed this gap for insurers

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See the whole argument before you book anything

 

What's inside:

 

  • The market data behind the 11% production rate, drawn from insurers' own disclosures
  • The four blockers stopping AI from reaching the P&L
  • Our case studies: mainframe modernization, data strategy, and Generali's claims automation
  • What the discovery workshop actually delivers

 

Want the detail first? Download the full solution brief. Ready to talk it through? Book your discovery workshop below.

Download solution brief

Almost every insurer faces the same challenges, and we have the answers

  • That's why we stabilize what runs today and modernize in slices. The core stays live throughout.

  • Correct. We build the business case alongside the architecture, not after it.

  • So does almost every insurer. Only 11% reach production. The difference is the data foundation and engineering discipline underneath the pilot.

  • No. The first step is a workshop. The first delivery slice is scoped to prove value early.

Start with a workshop, not a program

The Legacy modernization for insurance: Discovery workshop is complimentary. You'll leave with:

 

  • An alignment blueprint on the why, what and how of your transformation.
  • A risk reduction diagnostic identifying pitfalls before you build.
  • An investment case narrative ready for your board.
  • A prioritized set of AI-accelerated target candidates.

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