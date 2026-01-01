That's why we stabilize what runs today and modernize in slices. The core stays live throughout.
The market signal
Across the industry, AI ambition is outpacing AI delivery. These numbers, drawn from insurers' own disclosures and independent research, show how wide that gap still is.
|11%
|of insurer AI agent projects reached production last year.
|~60%
|of P&C insurers are still stuck at exploration or proof of concept.
Where we're proving impact
This is what closing that gap actually looks like. These are real-world results we've delivered, proven in production.
|90%
|of claims processing automated for Generali Deutschland.
|50%
|faster core modernization for a US insurer, with 80% accuracy in code comprehension.
The board approved the budget. Delivery didn't follow
Insurance boards fund AI against named P&L targets now, not innovation experiments. But almost two-thirds of insurers admit a gap between their agentic AI vision and current reality. Four blockers explain most of it:
Legacy cores
Decades-old policy admin systems make every change slow and risky.
Fragmented data
Named by insurers as the biggest barrier to scaling AI in underwriting, claims and pricing.
Brittle integration
New platforms stall because nothing connects them back to where the work happens.
Unclear ROI
Legacy debt described in technical language never gets board buy-in.
We build the production layer, not another pilot
We combine core modernization, data strategy, integration engineering and AI delivery, so AI ambition turns into operational margin instead of stalling in proof of concept.
AI-accelerated reverse engineering to change legacy systems without the business disruption.
Federated data products built to survive contact with real underwriting and claims data.
Connecting new platforms back to policy administration and claims.
Agentic AI factories built to reach production, not just a pilot.
Where we've already closed this gap for insurers
See the whole argument before you book anything
What's inside:
- The market data behind the 11% production rate, drawn from insurers' own disclosures
- The four blockers stopping AI from reaching the P&L
- Our case studies: mainframe modernization, data strategy, and Generali's claims automation
- What the discovery workshop actually delivers
Want the detail first? Download the full solution brief. Ready to talk it through? Book your discovery workshop below.
Almost every insurer faces the same challenges, and we have the answers
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Correct. We build the business case alongside the architecture, not after it.
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So does almost every insurer. Only 11% reach production. The difference is the data foundation and engineering discipline underneath the pilot.
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No. The first step is a workshop. The first delivery slice is scoped to prove value early.
Start with a workshop, not a program
The Legacy modernization for insurance: Discovery workshop is complimentary. You'll leave with:
- An alignment blueprint on the why, what and how of your transformation.
- A risk reduction diagnostic identifying pitfalls before you build.
- An investment case narrative ready for your board.
- A prioritized set of AI-accelerated target candidates.