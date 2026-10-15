Industry report
Thoughtworks recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services
Thoughtworks has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services. We believe the placement reflects how we build: senior engineers working with AI agents to ship working software in weeks, with governance and IP protection built in.
Gartner evaluated twenty providers on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
If you're ready to move from AI pilots to production systems, the report shows how we help you get there.
To us, being recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ validates our commitment to pioneering the next era of software engineering. By combining our platform-powered delivery mode - anchored by our AI/works™ platform and Agent/works™ control plane - with our proprietary 3/3/3 delivery methodology, we are helping enterprise leaders collapse innovation timelines from months to weeks. We enable global organizations to move beyond AI experimentation and execute complex, cloud-native modernizations with unprecedented speed and technical rigor.
Peer Insights: To us, strong validation
4.6 star rating across 92 reviews, as of October 2026
98% recommend the vendor
63% 5-star reviews
See where Thoughtworks sits
Gartner evaluates providers on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Read the full report to see how twenty providers compare and what Gartner says about our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available on request from Thoughtworks.