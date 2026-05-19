Vem pra Dados, Mulher: Empowering women in data and AI

To address the historical gender gap in the technology sector, Thoughtworks, CESAR and Télos partnered to deliver Vem pra Dados, Mulher!. Based in Recife, Brazil, this six-month initiative provides scholarship-based training in AI and data analytics, creating a definitive pathway for women to enter and lead in these high-impact fields.

By merging technical rigor with human-centered development, the program reinforces a collective commitment to diversity, equity and social transformation through technology in the region.