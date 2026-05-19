Vem pra Dados, Mulher: Empowering women in data and AI

To address the historical gender gap in the technology sector, Thoughtworks, CESAR and Télos partnered to deliver Vem pra Dados, Mulher!. Based in Recife, Brazil, this six-month initiative provides scholarship-based training in AI and data analytics, creating a definitive pathway for women to enter and lead in these high-impact fields.
By merging technical rigor with human-centered development, the program reinforces a collective commitment to diversity, equity and social transformation through technology in the region.
A journey of technical and personal growth
The program, which launched its first cohort in April 2025, was designed to remove some of the traditional barriers that prevent women from pursuing advanced careers in tech through:
A holistic curriculum: Participants engage in a rigorous learning journey that balances technical AI and data expertise with the socioemotional "soft skills" essential for collaborative leadership in modern tech environments.
Global career readiness: Recognizing the importance of the international tech market, the program integrates English language classes, equipping graduates with the communication tools needed for global career opportunities.
Building a local network: Throughout 2025, the Thoughtworks Recife office served as a hub for the cohort. On July 3rd, the office hosted over 30 women for a session focused on developing interpersonal skills and experiencing Thoughtworks' culture firsthand.
The impact and legacy
With the first cohort graduating in late 2025, the program marked a significant contribution to the Brazilian tech ecosystem and proved that intentional investment in diversity yields tangible results:
A landmark graduation: On December 2, 2025, the entire cohort celebrated their graduation in Recife. This milestone marked the successful completion of a transformative journey and the official entry of these women into the professional data landscape.
A bridge to the industry: The program served as a direct pipeline to professional opportunities. Upon completion, top graduates were invited to participate in the Thoughtworks University (TWU) recruitment process, receiving dedicated support as they transitioned into the professional market.
By prioritizing inclusion in AI and data, Vem pra Dados, Mulher! demonstrates that building a more equitable future requires not just new tools, but a diverse community of people empowered to build them.