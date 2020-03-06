Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Books Back

Authors: Jez Humble and Dave Farley

Continuous Delivery


Co-authored by Dave Farley and Jez Humble



The definitive guide to continuous delivery

In the years since it was written, continuous delivery has become a mainstay of software development. This book did much to lay the groundwork, setting out the principles and technical practices that enable rapid, incremental delivery of high quality, valuable new functionality to users.


The book explores the automation of the build, deployment and testing process, as well as how to improve collaboration between developers, testers and both operations and delivery teams

Order now

[Podcast] Continuous delivery for today's enterprise

Podcast host Rebecca Parsons | Podcast guest Jez Humble and Dave Farley
March 06, 2020 | 29 min 53 sec
Read transcript Right Icon

Listen on these platforms

iTunes URL Spotify URL Soundcloud URL

Brief summary

Continuous delivery has gained huge traction in the enterprise, but it means many different things to many different people. In this episode, our regular host Rebecca Parsons is joined by two special guests — and former Thoughtworkers — Dave Farley and Jez Humble, who in 2010 co-authored the landmark text on the subject, Continuous Delivery. Together, they explore the engineering disciplines continuous delivery and look at the implications this has for the enterprise.

If you need to deploy software more frequently, this book is for you. Applying it will help you reduce risk, eliminate tedious work, and increase confidence. I’ll be using the principles and practices here on all my current projects.
Kent Beck
Jez Humble

Jez Humble

Site reliability engineering at Google Cloud


Jez is the co-author of the Jolt award winning Continuous Delivery, published in Martin Fowler’s signature series (Addison Wesley, 2010), Lean Enterprise, in Eric Ries’ Lean series (O'Reilly, 2015), the DevOps Handbook (IT Revolution, 2016), and Accelerate (IT Revolution 2018). He spent his career tinkering with code, infrastructure, product development and consulting in companies of varying sizes across three continents, including working for the US Federal Government at 18F. He is a developer advocate at Google Cloud, and teach at UC Berkeley. 


Dave Farley

Founder and Managing Director of Continuous Delivery Ltd


Dave is an independent software consultant, advising companies around the world on the topics of continuous delivery, team organisation, software development process, automated testing, software design for high performance and software design in general.

Explore the latest volume of the Technology Radar

See more