Three typical cross-device practices to improve user experiences on mobile

Today, users own an increasing number and types of devices. The average number of connectable devices in a U.S. household has increased to 25 in 2021, up from 11 in 2019, so that cross-device user experience is more important than ever.

As more devices join the Android ecosystem, users will expect the devices they own to work well together, but that's not always the case. Just because apps can run on multiple devices doesn't mean they have the ability to work together across devices.

More devices mean more complexity in application development, and Android developers should aim to continuously improve the cross-device experience, so that devices can work better together and compound their value.

Let's imagine some cross-device scenarios:

One day you travel by plane, and after you get out of the airport, you can share the address of your hotel with the taxi's on-board device through your mobile phone. When you arrive at the hotel, if you want to rent a popular movie on your hotel room TV, you can use your phone to input your payment information.

One day, you are invited to a party at a friend's house. You want to share some recent photos you took on your phone. Instead of passing your phone to everyone in turn, just cast the photos on the friend’s TV. If you're going to order takeout together for lunch, items that the group wants to order can also be collected for group food apps without handing over your phone

All of the above are the experiences that users want from cross-device scenarios.

As consumer products, mobile phones or TVs are devices that users will use for a long time, but they are applicable to different scenarios. Let's take a look at three typical practices of improving user experience in TV-related cross-device scenarios.

1. Optimize login experience via QR scanning

As we all know, trying to input words on a TV through the remote is a headache. Users have to locate the scattered characters on a virtual keyboard through the arrow keys and press OK on the remote. This is especially true when users want to login in with username and complex passwords. Their password may contain uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and even some special characters.

A more convenient way is to let users log in with authorization code.