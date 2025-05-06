Calculating uncertainty in generative AI

Uncertainty is intrinsic to machine learning and AI applications. During model training, uncertainty can be propagated into the model in many ways. They include noisy data, data that’s limited in describing full data variability (such as part of a huge dataset or data collected from an infinite stream of data), a model that is too large for a non-complex prediction task, which causes parts of it to be unnecessary, and even model training algorithms that don’t achieve the best model parameters. While these factors can be mitigated, they cannot be removed. Therefore, the ability to quantify a model's uncertainty is crucial for evaluating its reliability.

Uncertainty in a model refers to how unsure the model is about its output, also known as its prediction, for a given input. Uncertainty can be represented by the variability in the model’s prediction — in other words, the range and frequency of possible outputs for a given input. Another concept that is similar to uncertainty is confidence, which relates to the probability of a specific output, such as the output having a confidence of 60% for a particular class Y out of a number of classes. Overall, uncertainty is a more informative metric than confidence as it considers the full output distribution instead of specific output probabilities.

Two fundamental uncertainties

There are two fundamental types of uncertainty when dealing with AI models.

Statistical uncertainty: Sometimes called aleatoric or irreducible uncertainty, This is caused by the inherent randomness within data; while it’s hard to remove, it can be reduced by increasing the accuracy of the data measurement and collection methods.

Epistemic uncertainty: Also known as model uncertainty or reducible uncertainty, This is caused by gaps in data from outside the knowledge boundary of the model. Determining epistemic uncertainty can be challenging as large models use vast training data that can’t be completely curated. That makes it difficult to delimit the model’s knowledge boundaries. However, this uncertainty can be reduced by techniques such as data augmentation.

Besides statistical and epistemic uncertainty, there are others worth noting. These include uncertainty introduced by model assumptions, such as model size and model architecture that are not perfectly suited to the task at hand. Hence, uncertainty estimation helps us assess the overall reliability and robustness of the model. We can then understand potential errors associated with the model’s prediction and the risks should we adopt the predictions.

Uncertainty estimation is useful in domains like healthcare, space, finance and defense where it’s particularly important for decision-makers to make sound judgments. Finally, user trust is enhanced by quantifying uncertainty in predictions made by generative AI applications such as large language models (LLMs). An example would be to draw a knowledge boundary around the internal state of the LLM to mitigate potentially hallucinatory outputs.

Challenges to uncertainty estimation

The LLM ecosystem is diverse. LLM frameworks vary greatly by design, implementation, compute needs and usage; these factors invariably affect how the entire model’s uncertainty should be accurately quantified.

In the following table, we show a categorization of modern LLMs and their unique challenges to uncertainty estimation.