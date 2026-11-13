SpecBench: A tool to evaluate AI-enabled software development workflows

Developing a mature AI-first software development (AIFSD) practice involves shaping how AI participates in engineering work. Models provide capabilities, while agent harnesses support tool use, context management and execution. Developers also define their engineering practices: how requirements are understood, knowledge is captured, implementation proceeds and results are verified. We call these practices workflows.

As workflows become part of engineering practice, they need a way to evolve through evidence. How can developers establish whether their workflows deliver the intended benefits, understand their shortcomings, and evaluate improvements?

Workflow challenges

Workflows express expectations about how engineering work should proceed. Writing a specification may help clarify requirements. Planning may help organize implementation. Reviewing intermediate results may help catch mistakes earlier. Established workflow approaches organize these practices in different ways. Whether they improve delivery, and whether their benefits justify the additional effort, requires evaluation.

We built SpecBench, an evaluation platform, to support this. It runs configured workflows on defined tasks, independently assesses their outputs and records the process and resources used to produce them. Developers can use this evidence to compare approaches, investigate failures and test revisions.

The purpose is to make workflow development measurable. A team can state what a workflow should improve, examine whether that improvement appears, and use the results to guide its next change.