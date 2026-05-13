Harness engineering and agent feedback: Exploring AI coding sensors

Harness engineering is an active and developing concept in AI-assisted software engineering. A harness is essentially the support we give a coding agent to help it do its job, so harness engineering is all the work we do around that to make that possible.

In the first half of 2026 the industry has been paying significant attention to skills, markdown files we give to agents to help them complete specific tasks. While skills have undoubtedly been crucial in driving the concept of harness engineering, there is a powerful and underdiscussed component of the agent harness that deserves attention: sensors.

In a recent video, we took a closer look at how sensors can help us better harness AI agents in software development. Watch below.