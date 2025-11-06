How to build an AI-ready knowledge base: Migrating data from Confluence to Azure

Building AI-ready knowledge pipelines with RAG and automation

Enterprises are rapidly embracing AI, with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) fast emerging as the preferred approach to ground large language models in proprietary knowledge. However, AI-ready knowledge remains a persistent challenge. Most critical information still resides in unstructured and sprawling systems like Confluence, which are rarely maintained with AI in mind. Relying on a one-time migration won’t succeed, since documentation evolves daily and models quickly fall out of sync without continuous updates.

To address this, we developed an AI-ready knowledge pipeline: an automated workflow that fetches Confluence articles daily, transforms them into structured formats, and stores them securely in Azure Blob Storage. From there, content is embedded, indexed and made instantly queryable via Azure’s search services. The process is fully automated with built-in security and governance, which eliminates manual overheads and ensures daily and trustworthy refreshes.

The impact is significant: organizations can modernize documentation, maintain alignment with fast-changing knowledge and prepare information at scale for AI-driven value creation.

In this Thoughtworks AIOps blog post, we share our experience building an automated pipeline that migrates Confluence content to Azure Blob Storage. Using Azure Cloud services, we designed a workflow that fetches articles daily through the Confluence API, transforms them into markdown, and securely stores them in Azure containers.

Later the data is indexed in Search service using an embedding model. Once the data is embedded we can query that data to meet our needs. Automation is driven by Azure Functions, while Azure Key Vault safeguards credentials and access. This eliminates manual overhead, enforces strong security, and ensures seamless daily updates—offering practical guidance for organizations modernizing documentation and scaling data migration on the Azure cloud.