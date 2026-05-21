Hexagonal architecture explained through a practical example

Imagine building a pizza delivery app: it starts simple with a few basic controllers and services, but as your business grows, so does the technical noise. Suddenly, you’re juggling Firebase notifications, Google Maps APIs, Stripe payments and even smart oven integrations.

Over time, core business rules often get buried under infrastructure concerns like SDKs, API integrations and JSON mapping logic. This is the "layered architecture trap," and it’s why we need a better way to build.

What is hexagonal architecture?

Hexagonal architecture (sometimes called ‘ports and adapters’ architecture) separates underlying business logic from infrastructure concerns such as databases, APIs and external services. In the context of our pizza app example we divide the application into two distinct areas, the inside (core) and the outside (infrastructure).

In our pizza app example, the business logic handles ordering rules, while external layers manage payments, notifications and persistence.

We divide the application into two distinct areas, the inside (core) and the outside (infrastructure).

The inside is where your core business logic (like ordering and pricing rules) lives. It’s pure code that doesn't know if an order came from a website, an iPhone or a smart fridge. The outside is where the tools live, such as your SQL database, the Stripe API or an SMS gateway.

The golden rule is that the core business logic should never directly depend on infrastructure tools like payment providers or databases. Changing your payment provider from Stripe to PayPal should never break your logic for "calculate total price".

The "plug and socket" system

To let the inside talk to the outside without creating a mess, we use ports and adapters.

A port defines what the application needs or exposes without specifying how it will be implemented. For example, the application may require a way to process payments, but it shouldn’t care whether that’s handled by Stripe, PayPal or another provider.

Inbound port (driving): Defines how the world interacts with your app, such as a PlaceOrderUseCase interface.

interface. Outbound port (driven): Defines what the app needs from the world, like a PaymentProcessor or OrderRepository .

An adapter is the implementation that connects the application to a specific external tool or framework.