Continuous compliance, an agile practice for functional safety assessment in automotive applications

In automotive software development, the functional safety (FuSa) audit plays a crucial role in the safety assessment of the system before it can be approved. It ensures the system being developed meets the Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) required by the ISO 26262 standard. Audit processes are typically conducted independently using discrete tools that haven’t been integrated into the software development/release pipeline, while audit artifacts relevant to the software are often manually generated. This means they can be slow, and treated as a cumbersome exercise carried out at the end of a development lifecycle.

This can have consequences on engineering efficiency, resulting in:

Limited real-time feedback : Engineers receive feedback on safety compliance only at the end of the development cycle, limiting their ability to make immediate corrections.

Increased time-to-market: Manual generation of audit artifacts and independent audits contribute to a time-consuming process.

High costs associated with late-stage corrections : The cost of rectifying non-compliance increases exponentially when addressed during the later stages of development.

Reduced agility in development: Agile methodologies thrive on quick iterations and adaptability, but the disjointed audit approach can impede the responsiveness to changing requirements.

Beyond the challenges mentioned above, the complexity of the automotive supply chain is staggering. The effort and resource investments on being compliant being rolled up from smaller components is huge. Even non-compliance identified with smaller components could jeopardize the whole thing.

Also, given advancements in the automotive landscape, particularly with over-the-air (OTA) updates and the rapid advances in autonomous driving, the necessity for an agile, iterative and efficient compliance assessment process becomes paramount. Continuous compliance is a practice of integrating functional safety assessments seamlessly into the development pipeline, making automotive software compliance assessment an agile process.

What is continuous compliance?

Continuous compliance in the automotive industry is the process of continually assessing software components in an automotive application to ensure that it always meets regulatory requirements and industry best practices. The Practice also helps streamline the audit process by keeping the development team up-to-date on your compliance requirements throughout the development cycle. Also, it reduces mean-time-to-recovery whenever there is non-compliance identified.

Different automotive software houses may use several different tools for tracking requirements, from inception to release management. Despite the diversity in technology tools and implementation constraints, continuous compliance can be achieved by implementing the following essential pillars:

Automated Audit Artifact Generation: Implementing tools to automatically generate audit artifacts, minimizing manual effort and ensuring accuracy. Code as Documentation: Where code is the primary source of documentation for understanding the system's functionality, design, and behavior. Instead of relying solely on external documentation files, such as manuals or specifications. Requirements Close to Code: Link software requirements to the corresponding code implementation that reflects the intended functionality and behavior specified by the requirements, creating a clear and traceable connection between the two. The requirement documentation can be kept as close to the code as possible to enable traceability and transparency. Continuous Monitoring and Feedback: Automated assessments to provide immediate feedback on safety compliance throughout the development process.

Continuous compliance in practice

In our continuous compliance reference implementation, we have showcased the implementation of all the important pillars of the practice using open source tools and software modules. C and C++ are the stack of choice since they are predominantly used in automotive applications, although we have also implemented a similar implementation using Rust. The documentation related to requirements, implementation and tests are written as comments in the code. To extract this information, Doxygen and Sphinx modules were used. By integrating them we are able to ensure comprehensive documentation is generated every time the application is built.

Leveraging Doxygen, we automatically extract detailed documentation from our C/C++ codebase. This will include function descriptions, the definitions of variables and code structures.The documentation is then seamlessly incorporated into Sphinx, where we leverage it to generate various documentation artifacts.

With Sphinx, we are able to create traceability matrices that link code components to specific requirements. This means we have full transparency and alignment between our codebase and project specifications. Additionally, Sphinx also helps us generate detailed listings of requirements, which provides a clear overview of how each requirement is met within our codebase. By automating this documentation process within our CircleCI pipeline, we not only ensure compliance with regulatory standards but also streamline our development workflow. This fosters greater efficiency and confidence in our software delivery.