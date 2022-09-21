Metaverse: a practical review

Today's metaverse narratives

The metaverse is a highly charged term. Some focus on the economic aspects while others on the technology. Still others focus on the cognitive ramifications while some focus on the social implications. Some may agree with, while others may even object to the term “metaverse” as an appropriate name. Some may view the metaverse as a rebranding of existing approaches while others may see it as an entirely new category.



Irrespective of one’s position, the use of the term has been further entrenched with Meta's recent $10 billion bond issue and many other related metaverse investments. At Thoughtworks, we see the emergence of a range of metaverse potential futures in the form of specific narratives, each of which is attracting investment. Together, we see these as a bellwether for fundamental shifts in the way our clients can leverage technology to create customer value. While distinct, all of the narratives about this technological future share an emphasis on recombination, environmental fit and path dependency.

Let’s first look at where the term comes from. According to the Oxford English dictionary, the word “metaverse” was coined in 1992 in Neal Stephenson’s novel Snow Crash. Its protagonist, Hiro, “spends a lot of time in the metaverse.” In this use of the term, metaverse is synonymous with cyberspace or any common form of virtual reality. Under that definition, you reading this text on your computer by using the internet would be sufficient to place you in the metaverse. However, since 1992 and up until 2021, the use of the term “metaverse” has been fairly consistent.

Since Facebook announced the change of their company name to “Meta” in October 2021, aligning itself with the “metaverse” as its foundational purpose, we have observed a flood of companies that have joined the metaverse bandwagon. It is clear to us that the “metaverse” represents a paradigm shift in the Kuhnian sense, but what is not clear is whether the metaverse is a Palm Pilot or an iPhone. Existing technologies are being rebranded as "metaverse" in order to capture the momentum. What does all this activity really mean? And should your business be investing in the metaverse?

To help guide our clients, we explore the possible futures described by three different metaverse narratives. These include:

Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for Meta Web3’s "ownership economy" The "industrial metaverse"

Each of these narratives offers a distinct perspective on a possible technological future and associated benefits to create customer value. However, it's important to recognise that any combination of these could play out; they are not mutually exclusive, but rather forces for moving in a particular direction that both shape and are shaped by the environment they seek to alter. We analyze these in terms of business use cases, correlating them with the technology that would be required to make such a vision feasible. For each narrative, we point out tangible opportunities to support our clients in making investment decisions that produce tangible customer value.