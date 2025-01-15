Powering the energy transition: Why IT modernization can't wait

With more connected assets on the grid, such as photovoltaic panels and storage batteries, decentralized distribution and less predictable output from renewable sources, there will be a huge increase in the volume, velocity and variety of data.

To balance the grid and maintain profitability, organizations must be able to gather, process and use this data to inform all kinds of decisions — from supply and demand forecasting to near real-time energy trading. With technical debt and complex intricacies built up over decades, existing solutions are already struggling to keep up and are difficult to change. Finding suitable commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) replacements or building new solutions from scratch is also far from simple. COTS solutions are likely to struggle to push information to the right place — up or down the decision-making chain as needed — to get timely insights to the right people. Organizations must find new ways to manage and use rapidly growing volumes of data at scale efficiently and effectively.

In many industries, the fastest and simplest route to modernization would be migrating to the public cloud, which offers business agility, elastic scalability and instant access to the latest capabilities. But energy firms are responsible for critical national infrastructure; the wrong decisions could cause damage to assets, individuals and society. That brings significant demands for security, safety, reliability and data sovereignty, making the public cloud insufficient for many of the sector's use cases.

So, how can energy firms modernize their IT systems to support the energy transition — without compromising their ability to (literally) keep the lights on?