In the face of inevitable changes, these techniques provide a structured approach to balance system modernization with the delivery of new features and enhancements, ensuring a seamless transition during the modernization process.

Decide on the importance of feature parity

Starting the modernization process with the intention of replicating every feature from the legacy system can be a misguided endeavor. This approach often stems from a fear of losing functionality or disrupting user experience, but it overlooks the opportunity for improvement and innovation. Legacy systems often carry outdated features, technical debt, and a complexity that may no longer serve the current needs of the business or its users.

By attempting to replicate every feature, organizations may inadvertently carry over inefficiencies, bugs, and outdated technologies into the new system. This not only consumes valuable resources but also hampers the potential to introduce better solutions and modern technologies.

Moreover, the business environment and user expectations evolve over time. Some features from the legacy system may no longer be relevant or may have better alternatives available now. Hence, a blind replication could lead to a missed opportunity to realign the system with current business objectives, user needs and technological advancements.

Instead of striving for exact replication, a more prudent approach would be to critically evaluate each feature for its current relevance, effectiveness and alignment with the modernization goals. This way, the modernization effort can be more strategic, resource-efficient, and geared towards not just matching, but enhancing the value delivered by the system.

Note: My colleagues Ian Cartright, Rob Horn and James Lewis cover other aspects when deciding on feature parity in their legacy displacement series.

Pick optimal production release granularity

Deploying thin slices to production is beneficial as it allows for early user feedback, reduces risk due to the smaller scope of each deployment, delivers value to the business promptly and offers opportunities to learn and improve both the system and deployment processes. The granularity of thin slices plays a crucial role in both test and production environments. In a test environment, you may work with very granular, individual slices, allowing for focused development, testing and rapid feedback on small portions of the system, reducing risk and providing learning opportunities. When deploying to production, the strategy may shift. To ensure a coherent user experience and minimize disruptions, it can be beneficial to group related thin slices together before deployment. These groupings typically represent a complete piece of business functionality or a logically related set of features, delivering prompt value to the business.



This approach enables early user feedback and opportunities to learn and improve both the system and deployment processes. However, it also necessitates robust processes for deployment, testing and managing co-existence and data synchronization between the old and new systems. Thus, careful planning and coordination are vital in deciding the granularity of slices, grouping them for release and successfully deploying them in a production environment.

Be proactive with communication and change management

Effective communication and change management are vital for the success of the Strangler Fig approach. Stakeholder buy-in, secured through clear communication, is necessary to drive the significant shift in development and operational processes. It's essential to keep everyone aligned and informed during this period of incremental change, managing expectations about the way benefits will be realized gradually. Additionally, as the approach often leads to changes in workflows and roles, efficient change management techniques are needed to ensure smooth transitions. Finally, fostering an open dialogue about successes and challenges allows for continuous learning and improvement, enhancing the process as it progresses. Thus, while technically focused, the Strangler Fig approach greatly depends on human factors for its success.

