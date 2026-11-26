AI has made it easier than ever to build products. But building faster hasn't necessarily led to better results. So what's missing?

I sat down with Marty Cagan, founder of Silicon Valley Product Group and one of the most influential voices in product management, to discuss what it takes to build successful products in the AI era.

From empowering teams to making better product decisions, here are five takeaways from our conversation. You can watch the full recording below.