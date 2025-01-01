Technology Radar Vol. 32

Adopt, trial, assess or hold? Find out in volume 32 of the Technology Radar. Discover emerging techniques like supervised agents in coding assistants, evolving observability practices, advancements in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and strategies for taming the complex data landscape.
The report divides the trends into four groups: Techniques, platforms, tools, programming languages and frameworks. Within these groups, each trend has a recommendation: "Hold" for technologies that are not initially recommended for use; "Assess" for technologies that require further evaluation; "Trial" for technologies that are ready for use; and "Adopt" for mature technologies.
The themes for this edition are:
- Supervised agents in coding assistants
- Evolving observability
- R in RAG
- Taming the data frontier
Featuring technology leaders from Thoughtworks that helped to put the Radar together, this webinar is a chance to learn more about the technologies and techniques we’ve included in this latest edition. You’ll hear Thoughtworks' perspectives and opinions and also have the opportunity to vote for the blips your want to hear more about and ask questions.
Our speakers
Birgitta Böckeler
Technical Principal
Ever since Birgitta first discovered how to talk to computers in the early 2000s, she hasn't been able to stop.
She loves juggling the complexity of software development while discovering the simplicity in it, especially when she can do it in a team of like-minded, passionate people.
Erik Dörnenburg
Head of Technology Europe
Erik is a software developer, consultant and Head of Technology at Thoughtworks. During his career he has gained experience with different technologies and platforms and is interested in their potential for practical problem solving.
His goal: to make software architecture more understandable through simple design and through software visualization.