Scaling AI: Turning hype into business value

Discover how to turn AI experimentation into real results. Despite significant strides in AI pilots and prototypes, many companies face challenges in scaling these initiatives into full-fledged, production-ready solutions that drive measurable impact. Join industry leaders from Thoughtworks as they share expert insights, actionable strategies, and best practices for bridging the gap between experimentation and deployment. Learn how to assess your organization’s AI readiness and ensure your investments deliver long-term value and sustainable ROI. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain practical tools and knowledge that will elevate your AI initiatives to the next level!



Who should attend:

Leaders interested in transforming AI pilots into scalable, high-impact solutions and unlocking long-term value through actionable strategies and proven success factors.

Job titles may include CIO, CTO, Chief Architect, Head of Infrastructure and in the IT industry and other senior decision-makers.