Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Register now

Scaling AI: Turning hype into business value

Thursday, June 5th, 11:00 AM ET / 17:00 CET | Virtual Webinar Session
Tech Horizons executive webinar series Back
Industry leaders in North Americas & EMEA are invited to join this masterclass event on Scaling AI: Turning hype into business value. An expert moderator will guide the knowledge-sharing event, stimulating discussion between participants in a closed, confidential environment. Attendance is complimentary and by invitation only.

Scaling AI: Turning hype into business value

 

Discover how to turn AI experimentation into real results. Despite significant strides in AI pilots and prototypes, many companies face challenges in scaling these initiatives into full-fledged, production-ready solutions that drive measurable impact. Join industry leaders from Thoughtworks as they share expert insights, actionable strategies, and best practices for bridging the gap between experimentation and deployment. Learn how to assess your organization’s AI readiness and ensure your investments deliver long-term value and sustainable ROI. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain practical tools and knowledge that will elevate your AI initiatives to the next level!

Who should attend:

 

Leaders interested in transforming AI pilots into scalable, high-impact solutions and unlocking long-term value through actionable strategies and proven success factors.

Job titles may include CIO, CTO, Chief Architect, Head of Infrastructure and in the IT industry and other senior decision-makers.

Meet our speakers

Headshot of Danilo Sato

Danilo Sato

Global VP of AI Thoughtworks

See bio
Headshot of Tiankai Feng

Tiankai Feng

Director, Data & AI Strategy Thoughtworks

See bio

Agenda

11:00 AM ET | 5:00 PM CET – Introductions
11:10 AM ET | 5:10 PM CET – Panel discussion
11:40 AM ET | 5:40 PM CET – Closing
11:45 AM ET | 5:45 PM CET – Q&A

Explore the future of tech in our upcoming webinar

Register now