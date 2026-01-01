Stop piloting, start scaling AI in financial services

A peer-led session for engineering leaders who are done experimenting with AI and are ready to deploy it at scale — in regulated, high-stakes financial services environments.

Most AI events sell you the dream. This one skips straight to the hard part: the architectural decisions, tooling trade-offs and implementation realities that determine whether your AI initiatives survive contact with production. No vendor pitches. No keynote theater. Just engineering leaders who've done it, talking to engineering leaders who are doing it now.