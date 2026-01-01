Stop piloting, start scaling AI in financial services

A peer-led session for engineering leaders who are done experimenting with AI and are ready to deploy it at scale — in regulated, high-stakes financial services environments.
Most AI events sell you the dream. This one skips straight to the hard part: the architectural decisions, tooling trade-offs and implementation realities that determine whether your AI initiatives survive contact with production. No vendor pitches. No keynote theater. Just engineering leaders who've done it, talking to engineering leaders who are doing it now.
About the event
Join us in the heart of the City of London for an exclusive, invite-only session conducted under the Chatham House Rule.
Financial services leaders and Thoughtworks technologists will share their real-world experiences in a relaxed peer-to-peer setting with drinks and canapés, designed to encourage open discussion and practical knowledge exchange.
Date: Sept. 9, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. — 7 p.m.
Venue: One Moorgate Place, London EC2R 6EA
Speakers
Key discussion points will include:
Cut through the noise with a grounded look at where enterprise AI delivers real value today and which capabilities are close enough to plan for now.
Agentic AI isn't optional anymore — the question is how to adopt it without creating new operational risk. We'll dig into tooling choices, model selection by use case and the governance questions most vendors won't answer for you.
Regulated environments break generic AI playbooks. We'll tackle the scalability, latency and compliance constraints specific to financial services — and what architectures are holding up under real production loads.
A candid panel of financial services engineering leaders on what's working, what failed and what they wish they'd known before going to production.
Request an invitation
These sessions are subject to acceptance and capped to ensure high-quality peer interaction.