Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Customer Experience, Product and Design Back
Ramani Siva Prakash T
Alumni

Ramani Siva Prakash T

Product Strategist

Ramani has a diverse range of experience across product management, strategy, marketing and consumer behaviour. He has led multiple B2C product teams and is motivated by identifying the right customer problems to focus on. His passion lies in generating insights and defining new customer experiences.  

 

Ramani has worked in early stage product startups alongside founders and CXOs in getting an 'idea to market.' He has been part of multiple consumer internet product teams across e-Commerce, classified advertising, fintech, social network and more. 

 

Ramani also spends his time mentoring founders at several accelerators and incubators.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.