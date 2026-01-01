Maite Gorostiaga

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Principal Consultant

As a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks I work with clients to determine what their business vision is and how to incrementally realise their goals. In my 15 year career I've helped a variety of businesses and councils in their digital transformation journey from definition through to execution. This includes defining the vision, establishing a strategy and roadmaps, determining people, process and technology changes to be orchestrated vertically across the organization to realise value, setting up target operating models, and establishing change management programs to monitor and manage change. I'm passionate about bridging business and technology, delivering awesome experiences and driving sustainable change. 

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.