Maite Gorostiaga Principal Consultant

As a Principal Consultant at Thoughtworks I work with clients to determine what their business vision is and how to incrementally realise their goals. In my 15 year career I've helped a variety of businesses and councils in their digital transformation journey from definition through to execution. This includes defining the vision, establishing a strategy and roadmaps, determining people, process and technology changes to be orchestrated vertically across the organization to realise value, setting up target operating models, and establishing change management programs to monitor and manage change. I'm passionate about bridging business and technology, delivering awesome experiences and driving sustainable change.