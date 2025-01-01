Florian Sellmayr Principal Consultant

My focus is to build and nurture our community of technologists to serve our clients missions, present and future.



Working on retail shopping websites, infrastructure platforms, automotive, banking and airline systems, I have accumulated skills across the whole stack, with a particular passion for enabling teams to deliver value with quality, early and continuously.



You’ll frequently hear me talk about Developer Experience, DevOps culture, Clean Code, and Continuous Delivery both at community events and in discussions with my co-workers.