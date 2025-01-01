Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Enterprise Modernization, Platforms and Cloud Back
Fausto de la Torre
Alumni

Fausto de la Torre

Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms, and Cloud: Europe

I am a Director and a member of the Global Technology Advisory Board. I share responsibility for the long-term success and growth of Thoughtworks Europe as Director of the European division of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms, and Cloud.

I enable large organizations to connect business and IT strategies in their digital transformation and innovation journey through IT consulting and software development.

 
I have extensive experience mentoring and leading technical leaders and multidisciplinary teams to provide sustainable solutions by building new digital products and modernizing legacy systems. 

