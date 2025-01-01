Fausto de la Torre Head of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms, and Cloud: Europe

I am a Director and a member of the Global Technology Advisory Board. I share responsibility for the long-term success and growth of Thoughtworks Europe as Director of the European division of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms, and Cloud.



I enable large organizations to connect business and IT strategies in their digital transformation and innovation journey through IT consulting and software development.



I have extensive experience mentoring and leading technical leaders and multidisciplinary teams to provide sustainable solutions by building new digital products and modernizing legacy systems.