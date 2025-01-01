Steven Yurisich

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Regional Managing Director APAC
I’ve always been fascinated by how digital technology and business strategy intersect to unlock new value and drive transformation.
 

Early in my career, I worked on a digital strategy for a global entertainment company, where I saw firsthand how emerging technologies can disrupt industries and create new opportunities. That experience shaped my leadership approach - whether as an entrepreneur, a consultant, or a senior executive - helping organizations harness technology to drive growth and innovation.
 

With a background in engineering, I bring over 25 years of experience in digital transformation across diverse industries worldwide. I’ve held leadership roles spanning CEO and business unit leader positions at companies including Accenture and Dentsu, always focused on building empowered teams that deliver exceptional results.
 

I joined Thoughtworks because we are at one of the most significant technology inflection points since the rise of the internet. Thoughtworks’ unique blend of culture, technology and innovation positions us to help clients navigate this era of disruption and opportunity and create extraordinary impact.
 

I live in Port Melbourne, Australia with my wife and our two West Highland Terriers. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, skiing and exploring the world of wine as a trained sommelier.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.