Steven Yurisich

I’ve always been fascinated by how digital technology and business strategy intersect to unlock new value and drive transformation.



Early in my career, I worked on a digital strategy for a global entertainment company, where I saw firsthand how emerging technologies can disrupt industries and create new opportunities. That experience shaped my leadership approach - whether as an entrepreneur, a consultant, or a senior executive - helping organizations harness technology to drive growth and innovation.



With a background in engineering, I bring over 25 years of experience in digital transformation across diverse industries worldwide. I’ve held leadership roles spanning CEO and business unit leader positions at companies including Accenture and Dentsu, always focused on building empowered teams that deliver exceptional results.



I joined Thoughtworks because we are at one of the most significant technology inflection points since the rise of the internet. Thoughtworks’ unique blend of culture, technology and innovation positions us to help clients navigate this era of disruption and opportunity and create extraordinary impact.



I live in Port Melbourne, Australia with my wife and our two West Highland Terriers. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, skiing and exploring the world of wine as a trained sommelier.